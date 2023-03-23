Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. Report

Youth Facing Criminal Charges Following Electronic Threats

Media Release

(GREY BRUCE, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a youth after investigating a matter involving threats.

On February 25, 2023, at 1:37 P.M., the Grey Bruce OPP were contacted by a concerned parent after their child received a series of threats to cause bodily harm through electronic means of communication.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify the sender who was a youth, and they were placed under arrest.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 14-year-old youth from Barrie, whose identity is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with the following offence:

• Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

The Grey Bruce OPP continue to urge parents and caregivers to keep track of what your children are using their electronic devices for. This is yet another occurrence involving youth sending and receiving messages that are criminal in nature. The Grey Bruce OPP take these investigations very seriously, and individuals risk facing charges if investigators determine criminal acts have been committed.

WEST REGION “MOVE OVER” CAMPAIGN RESULTS –

OPP Lay Dozens of Charges

(LONDON, ON) – Members of West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged nearly 100 drivers following a four-day traffic enforcement campaign aimed at getting drivers to follow the “Move Over” law.

The campaign was launched after West Region experienced six separate incidents over a six-week period involving drivers who collided with stationary OPP vehicles pulled over at the side of the road assisting those in need of help. All OPP vehicles had emergency lighting fully engaged.

Between February 13, 2023, and February 16, 2023, members of West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid the following charges during the campaign:

• 95 Fail to Move Over charges

• 42 Fail to Move Over warnings

• 99 speeding charges

• Four stunt driving charges

• 44 other charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

• 284 total charges related to this campaign

Despite the number of charges, police are satisfied that most drivers are following the “Move Over” law.

“I personally observed hundreds of vehicles moving over as per the requirement. The vast majority of motorists were abiding by the law and provided us with the space to do our job safely. That is great news and we are very appreciative for every driver who did so. Thank you!!”. – A/Inspector Ross Stuart, OPP West Region Traffic and Marine Manager.

TWO MORE CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED DRIVING

(GREY BRUCE, ON) On February 14, 2023, at 1:26 P.M., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of an irate driver on Mallory Beach Road in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

While speaking with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment and the driver was placed under arrest. The driver was then transported to a local OPP detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 54-year-old from St Clements with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired

• Operation while impaired (80 plus)

Less than two hours later, A Grey Bruce OPP officer was on general patrol in Markdale and conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. While speaking with the driver the officer detected signs of impairment and placed the driver under arrest. The driver was transported to an OPP detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 61-year-old with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired

• Operation while impaired (80 plus)

• Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

YOUTH CHARGED WITH CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OFFENCES

(GREY BRUCE, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a youth following an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit content.

On February 8, 2023, The Grey Bruce OPP began an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit images of a youth by another youth.

As a result of the investigation, the Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged a 13-year-old youth, whose identity is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with the following offences:

• Possession of child pornography

• Makes, prints, publishes, or possession for the purpose of publication any child pornography

• Imports, distributes, sells or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

The Grey Bruce OPP encourage parents to be aware of their children’s online activities. Police continue to investigate many calls for service every year involving the sharing of sexually explicit images between young persons.

It is a Criminal Code offence to show or depict anyone under the age of 18, who is engaged, or depicted as being engaged in an explicit sexual activity. It is also illegal to show or depict the sexual organs of anyone under the age of 18. These actions apply regardless of whether there is consent between the involved parties.

The Grey Bruce OPP will continue to investigate these matters and will continue to provide members of the public with information and education surrounding these topics in partnership with our community safety partners.

DRIVER FACING IMPAIRED RELATED CHARGES

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired related offences.

On February 13, 2023, at 12:16 A.M., A Grey Bruce OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in relation to a Highway Traffic Act offence.

While speaking with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment and the driver was placed under arrest. The driver was then transported to a local OPP detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 21-year-old from South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired

• Disobey stop sign – fail to stop

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.