MS Chi-Cheemaun Reservations Open for 2026 Sailing Season

Press Release

March 17, 2026, Owen Sound, Ont. – Reservations are now open for the MS Chi-Cheemaun. The Owen Sound Transportation Company looks forward to welcoming travellers back for the 2026 sailing season.

As one of Canada’s most recognizable ferries, the Chi-Cheemaun will offer daily sailings between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island from May 1 to October 18, 2026. The scenic crossing takes approximately one hour and 45 minutes during peak season and two hours during off-peak periods.

The Chi-Cheemaun features a spacious vehicle deck that can accommodate everything from large motor homes and commercial vehicles to bicycles, with walk-on passengers welcome.

View the Chi-Cheemaun sailing schedule at: https://www.ontarioferries.com/ms-chi-cheemaun/schedule-overview/.

Travel in Good Spirits and reserve your crossing by calling 1-800-265-3163 or booking online at: https://www.ontarioferries.com/reservations/login.php.

About the Chi-Cheemaun:

As one of the most recognizable ferries in Canada, the Chi-Cheemaun continues to be an integral symbol of Georgian Bay, and has carried an estimated 10 million passengers, three million vehicles, and has completed 24,000 voyages between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island since 1974.