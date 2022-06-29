Rotary Pancake Breakfast This Weekend!

July 3rd at the Beach Pavilion

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Yes, we’re holding our second Rotary Pancake Breakfast of 2022 this Canada Day weekend which will take place at the Rotary Pavilion next to Lion’s Head Beach this coming Sunday, July 3rd between 8:30 and 11:00 AM.

As always, our Rotary Breakfasts include pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages and hash browns, as well as orange juice and coffee to drink. Due to inflation impacting prices of all breakfast ingredients (and the propane used to heat our grills), we have to increase our breakfast prices to $15.00 for adults ($7.00 for kids aged 12 years and under), and once again all profits from our Pancake Breakfasts go towards Rotary local community projects. These new prices are still a bargain for a full breakfast!

We encourage you to bring your own plate and cutlery to help reduce waste from this breakfast event. In addition to table seating by the beach, there will be an option for breakfast pick-up for those wishing to take away their breakfast.

Once again, our sincere thanks to our corporate sponsors – Miners’ Maple Products (providing maple syrup for the pancakes) and Lion’s Head Beach Motel (providing the coffee) for their continuing support for our Rotary Pancake Breakfasts! Rotary thanks everyone who came out and supported our first Pancake Breakfast event last month, and we look forward to seeing you at the breakfast on the Canada Day weekend!

Last Chance to get Tulip Bulbs through Rotary District “End Polio Now” Fundraiser

Rotary District 6330’s “End Polio Now” Tulip fundraiser campaign will end in a couple of days on June 30th, so this is your last chance to buy a box of 25 tulip bulbs (for only $25) which will sprout and bloom beautiful tulips in your garden next spring! Boxes of bulbs should be ready for delivery/pick-up by early fall, in time for planting for next year!

You can still order your box or boxes of tulip bulbs by sending an e-transfer to our e-mail address: [email protected] and please include a phone number and contact info in the message portion of the e-transfer so we can contact you, or send a separate e-mail with that information. You can call Rotarian Catherine Henderson at 519-793-6006 to make other arrangements. Thanks to everyone in the community for supporting this worthwhile project and helping to eradicate polio worldwide.

Successful Bruce County Road 9 Clean-up

On Thursday, June 16th, Rotarians along with Friends of Rotary from Barrow Bay and a dozen students from Bruce Peninsula District School participated in cleaning up the section of Bruce County Road 9 between Barrow Bay Road and the LCBO corner in Lion’s Head (including sections of side roads).

Special thanks to Jodi Naves of BPDS for coordinating students to help out, and to Rotarian Captain Gerry Greig for organizing and coordinating this successful event.

Rotary thanks everyone who participated in this event for their help keeping the Bruce clean and beautiful for all to enjoy!