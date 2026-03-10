Easter Cantata Choir Presents“In Calvary’s Shadow” Easter Weekend

Submitted by David Warder

After a long, cold and snowy winter, wasn’t it good to turn the calendar over to March?! Bring on the maple syrup, the mud puddles and spring!

One of the first events of spring is the arrival of Easter. The Community Easter Cantata Choir has been rehearsing this year’s Cantata since mid-January. It has been an ambitious undertaking but a great way to count off the weeks of winter.

This year’s Cantata is entitled “In Calvary’s Shadow” and takes the form of a Tenebrae Service. It’s been a few years since we have presented a Tenebrae Service. When you come, you’ll get several details about a Tenebrae Service, but here is a quick synopsis.

Besides hearing the familiar story being re-told, the choir will sing several songs to enhance the readings and the use of lit and extinguished candles will help to set a mood as we progress towards Good Friday and darkness. I am certain this is going to be an effective and memorable presentation of the events leading up to Easter.

We are planning three performances of the Cantata: on Palm Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 pm at Tobermory United Church (5 Brock Street); then twice on Good Friday, April 3 at 10:30 am at Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church in Lion’s Head (18 Ferndale Road), and at 7:30 pm at Cape Croker United Church on Neyaashiinigmiing (Pit Road and Community Centre Road).

A highlight of the presentation at Cape Croker is that the reading of the story will be from the recently published First Nations Version of the New Testament. In fact, people might want to take in 2 presentations to compare how the familiar story is told from 2 different cultural perspectives. I’m sure it will help you to experience the story in a whole new way and give you plenty to think and talk about afterwards.

There is no admission charge but donations will be accepted to cover the choir’s expenses with any surplus going to support the Bruce Peninsula District School Music Program.

Thank you for your continuing generous encouragement and support of the Cantata Choir, both at Easter and Christmas.