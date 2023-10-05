Are There Solutions to the Housing Crisis? SOK Talk October 18 at Park Visitor Centre

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher and Moira Parker

Sources of Knowledge and The Meeting Place are pleased to host a SOK Talk panel discussion on some proposed local solutions to the housing crisis. The discussion will be held on Wednesday October 18 , 7pm at the National Park Visitor Centre in Tobermory. The panel will include local businesses, non profits and Bruce County, with audience participation.

It is clear that the federal and provincial governments are engaged on the topic, with everything from GST exemption for rental housing, and of course the infamous “Greenbelt swap” on the table as proposed solutions. But without local participation, nothing can happen. The housing problem is always a local issue, and it needs local solutions. So join us. We will have an interesting evening.

Admission is free. Donations to The Meeting Place accepted.