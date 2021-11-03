Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. Report: Man Dies at Grotto in Northern Bruce Peninsula

Media Release

ATV PATROL IN SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On October 22, 2021, members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement Team (TIME) conducted all-terrain vehicle (ATV) patrols in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Officers made contact with several riders during their patrols, checking for various things including proper safety equipment, safe and legal operating behavior, and proper documentation. Below are the results of these patrols:

· 24 ATVs stopped

· One motor vehicle stopped

· One provincial offences notice for disobey stop sign

· Four warnings for riders not having their trail permit

· Two warnings for passengers on ATV

· One warning for having an expired proof of insurance

Riders are reminded, and encouraged when heading out on the trail systems to always have proper safety equipment, follow all rules under designated legislation, and maintain up-to-date documentation.

MISSING PERSON FROM NEYAASHIINIGMIING FIRST NATION

Police Seeking Public Assistance

Police are looking to locate Ryan BOORTZ-JONES, 35-years-of-age, from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation.

(NEYAASHIINIGMIING FIRST NATION) – Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person on Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation in the Bruce Peninsula.

Police are looking to locate Ryan BOORTZ-JONES, 35-years-of-age, from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, who was last seen at an address on Pit Road on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:51 p.m. on Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation.

He is an Indigenous male described as:

· 191 centimetres (6 feet, 2 inches) tall

· 75 kilograms (165 pounds)

· Brown hair

· Hazel eyes

He was wearing a light blue jacket with dark blue track pants and white Nike athletic shoes at the time of his disappearance.

This individual is known to frequent Owen Sound and Saugeen First Nation. A photo is attached to this media release.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

SUDDEN DEATH IN NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA – Deceased Identified

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On October 20, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) responded to a report of an injured party near Cyprus Lake Road in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The deceased individual in this matter has been identified as Rahul MAKHIJA, 23-years-old, of Scarborough.

A second individual was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Grey Bruce OPP would like to say thank you to witnesses that providing life saving measures on scene.

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT RESULTS IN IMPAIRED BY DRUG

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On October 14, 2021 at approximately 2 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report a traffic complaint on Bruce Road 13 in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Police stopped the motor vehicle in question, and the driver was placed under arrest. The driver was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment, where further tests were administered.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 54 year old from South Bruce Peninsula with Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drug.

The accused was released and must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 18, 2021.