Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: Mobile Crisis Response Team Launched And Active

(GREY BRUCE & SOUTH BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce and South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) are proud to announce that the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) has been officially launched November 28, 2022.

GBHS and the Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP, entered into a community based, collaborative partnership to provide a Mobile Crisis Response Team to individuals and families within the Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP detachment area. The MCRT will see Clinicians from GBHS stationed in Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP detachments. These Clinicians will co-respond with police to calls for service involving crisis and mental health. The MCRT workers will provide services including but not limited to de-escalation and short-term crisis intervention, safety planning and stabilization, referrals to appropriate services for long term support, and recovery-oriented interventions.

“As a member of the Community Safety and Well Being Advisory Committee – Bruce Grey, it came to our attention that the mental health of community members, and the support and resources available to them was a number one concern. This program is instrumental in addressing those concerns and providing some of our most vulnerable community members with the immediate help they need, and the proper resources required for long term support.” -Staff Sergeant Debra Anderson, Grey Bruce OPP.

“One of the many benefits of this program is the ability to provide community members experiencing crisis with in-vivo supports, aimed at de-escalating crisis situations and providing immediate recovery-focused, mental health interventions to create successful outcomes for the individual, their loved ones, and the community as a whole” – GBHS Manager, Shannon Reinelt.

The program has hired three Clinicians who will be based out of OPP stations located in Kincardine, Wiarton, and Chatsworth.

CHARGES LAID FOLLOWING DISTURBANCE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – An individual has been charged with two criminal offences following a disturbance.

On December 6, 2022, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a disturbance in the Sauble Beach area in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Officers arrived on scene and an individual was placed under arrest.

As a result a 28 year old is charged with the following offences:

· Assault with the intent to resist arrest

· Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.