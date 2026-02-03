Bruce Peninsula District School Receives OFSAA Try Day Funding

Submitted by Ashley Myles

on behalf of a BPDS Student

Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) was awarded OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) “Try Day” funding this year, allowing the school to purchase new curling equipment for the boys’ curling team. The grant focuses on the theme “Focus of Fitness,” and supports initiatives that encourage students to participate in physical activities that promote lifelong involvement. Through this funding, BPDS aimed to introduce students to curling as a sport they can continue to enjoy within the local community.

The boys’ curling team led instructional sessions at the Lion’s Head Arena for 30 students to discover the sport of curling. The six leadership students taught the participants about the equipment needed and explained and demonstrated the basic techniques of the game.

One student shared how much they learned from the demonstrations. They specifically pointed out how there are many assumptions about curling that were busted once they tried it out. They further elaborated on how curling is much more than it seems. The techniques that were taught that day were valuable to them, and they greatly expressed their enjoyment of the sport.

All of this would not have been possible without the generous help of the Lion’s Head Curling Club, arena staff and the OFSAA “Try Day” School Program. Special thanks to Brenda and Betty from the Lion’s Head Curling Club for assisting our students, and the arena for getting the ice ready for the school. The efforts put into this trip were greatly appreciated and have significantly impacted the future of BPDS’s curling program.