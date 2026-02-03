Harbourside Inside Concert February 20 at Rotary Hall

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Harbourside Inside returns to the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head for the first concert of 2026 on February 20th from 7 to 9 p.m.

Come out and hear live in concert, the hottest new band on the peninsula, Trio Infernale. Highly popular local musicians Dominik Franken, Dan Corcoran and Robert Franklin have played together numerous times and came together three months ago to form this new musical three-member band. The trio says they play all genres, alternative, blues, jazz, and funk. The trio has already released two songs “Dignified Man” and “Whatever.” The songs are available on your favorite streaming platforms, or check out the link from YouTube below.

Keeping with the trio theme, the concert has three segments. Trio Infernale will be the opening act, performing about 20 minutes. This is followed by the “Open Mic” segment, where local musicians are invited to showcase their musical talents. There is also a “music trivia” segment – name that tune, who performed it first, name that performer, etc.

Harbourside Inside co-organizer Dominik Franklin has promised a “fun evening”. Franklin says “we will keep playing until everyone is tired and goes home.” Come out and enjoy an evening of music, see your neighbours and beat the “winter blues”.

Entry fee is by donation. Rotarians will tend bar during the event. Look for the songs on Youtube:

(Dignified Man) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QnavJ_A-xU

(Whatever) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElUHaxkjvkg