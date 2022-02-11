Report From The Principal’s Office: Getting Back to “Normal” at BPDS & St. Edmund’s

Submitted by Brenda Brewer, Principal, and Breanna Heels, Vice-Principal

It seems like things may finally be getting back to some sense of “normalcy”! Students have returned to in-person learning and are enjoying the snowy weather, and we have even had a snow day, which is fairly normal for this time of year! Even more normal, is as secondary prepare for second semester, we will be returning to a four-period schedule. This past year, students have been on a modified schedule with two classes per day, but as of February 4, they will have four classes each day, which is the way it always was before Covid.

In Secondary, we welcome Ashley Myles back from her maternity leave, and we also welcome Jessica Rice and Emily Cameron to the team! Jessica will be teaching French, Developmental Learning and Foods, and Emily will be teaching Travel and Tourism. Thanks to Michelle Minke, Adam Martens, and Nancy McAfee for their work at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) this past semester!

In Elementary, students have been doing lots of snowshoeing! We have borrowed snowshoes from the Bluewater Outdoor Education Centre so classes can enjoy snowshoeing for the next couple weeks!

Elementary students enjoy snowshoeing with snowshoes borrowed from the Bluewater Outdoor Education Centre.

Featured Staff

We would like to take an opportunity in each issue to highlight the amazing staff at BPDS and St. Edmund’s Public School. In this issue, we would like to introduce you to the teaching team at St. Edmund’s!

Melissa Stewart teaches JK/SK at St. Edmund’s. Melissa has taught at St. Edmund’s for five years. Her favourite part about St. Edmund’s is the small staff and the supportive community!

Amanda Quist teaches Grades 1/2/3 at St. Edmund’s. This is Amanda’s second year teaching at St. Edmund’s. Amanda really enjoys getting to know all of the students due to the small numbers in the school. She also loves the community support! Amanda says: “It is the best place to be! Amazing students and staff. I love going to work each day!”

L-R: Introducing the teaching team at St. Edmund’s Public School, JK/SK teacher Melissa Stewart and Grade 1/2/3 teacher Amanda Quist.

If you don’t already follow our Facebook page, you can follow us at Bruce Peninsula DS to see all of the amazing things happening at the school. If you ever have questions or concerns, give us a call at (519) 793-3211 or by email: [email protected] and [email protected]