Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Barney Hopkins Receives Award for Community Service Excellence

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck,

Poppy Chair

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful and it is not even WINTER yet! Do not worry – in five days from when this press is released, it will be the season of WINTER. And with that season comes time changes. Both the Executive and General legion meetings will move to 2:00pm and 3:00pm respectively, on the second Tuesday of the month.

The Ladies Auxiliary WINTER BINGO is continuing on Mondays at the Tobermory Community Centre. Doors opened at 12:30pm with games starting at 1:00pm.

Meat draws are happening on Saturdays starting at 4:30pm. Stay tuned as there will be a light hot meal, once a month, after the meat draw. Keep an eye on the outside board at the legion.

Come with friends or join a group and play euchre on the last Friday of the month. Doors open at 6:45pm and games start at 7:00pm. Have your luck at darts, every Thursday starting at 3:00pm.

A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Barney Hopkins for receiving the Ontario Veterans Award for Community Service Excellence. As seen here, Barney was presented the award by Shirley Johnstone, Veterans Services Chair at the Remembrance Day luncheon at the Tobermory Legion. Through countless hours of volunteer work, mentorship and advocacy, Barney has made a lasting impact on the lives of others and strengthened the fabric of our community. Thank you Barney!

As well, HAPPY HAPPY RETIREMENT to Kandice – giving 17 years (started September 9, 2009) as Bartender EXTRAORDINAIRE, Greeter of the Legion and GATEKEEPER of Rules (watch your language!!). Your contagious smile, and inviting laugh will truly be missed. Enjoy your days with that handsome pup, and all of your family. You will be missed. Thank you!

From the Military Service Recognition Books, found both at the Tobermory Legion and at Bruce County Public Library Tobermory Branch: Ronald J. Williams was born on September 13, 1933 in Toronto, ON. On February 5, 1954. Ron enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He served with No. 440 Squadron, W1F3 Fighter Wing, No 436 Squadron, No 4 Squadron, No. 437 Squadron and No. 10 Transport Squadron. After training, he was deployed to Brize Norton, England and Germany. He rose to rank of Major, accumulating 243 days of service with Direct Air Support for United Nations Operations. After his discharge on September 13, 1982, Ronald worked for Worldways Airlines in Toronto. He moved to Tobermory in 1987 where he worked for the Blue Heron Co. He was awarded the Special Service Medal with NATO and Peace Bar, the Canadian Peacekeepers Service Medal. three Queen’s Jubilee Medal and the Canadian Forces Decoration Bar.

~We Will Remember Them~