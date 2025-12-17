MPP Vickers Pleased with Provincial Investment of $3.9 Million in Ontario’s Snowmobile Trail Network

Media Release

December 4th, 2025 – TORONTO – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Paul Vickers is pleased with recent news that the Province of Ontario will be investing $3.9 million to fully reopen 4,500 kilometres of Ontario’s snowmobile trail network.

“This is great news for both snowmobilers and tourism operators in this province, alike,” said Vickers. “Snowmobile trails are important recreational assets that contribute to tourism activity in the otherwise slow winter months in communities not only across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, but many parts of Ontario.”

The Ontario government will be providing $4.9 million, including this $3.9 million contribution, to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) to help facilitate the reopening of the full trail network, which includes 440 kilometres in District 9, which communities in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound are part of.

Ontario’s snowmobiling community contributes between $3- to $6-billion in economic activity in Ontario, annually. In District 9, 26 volunteer-based clubs manage 2,900 kilometres of trails across the region.

To learn more about snowmobiling in Ontario, visit www.ofsc.on.ca/find-your-club.