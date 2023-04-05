Calling All Aspiring Tree Planters – We Need You!

Reforestation of Bruce Trail Conservancy Property Near Barrow Bay on May 26, 27, 28

Submitted by Laura Pisko, Director of Conservation & Land Stewardship, Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

The Peninsula Bruce Trail Club is thrilled to announce Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) approval for the restoration of the old Palmer property. This 5.6-acre property is located west of the village of Barrow Bay on Bruce Road 9. It consists mainly of a meadow with apple and hawthorn trees due to extensive logging of its woodlands in the late 1800s and the 1900s.

The property’s woodland habitat will be revitalized by planting over 600 native fruit and nut bearing trees and shrubs (all small saplings). Over a dozen species of native plants will add valuable biodiversity to provide sustenance and shelter to many species of birds, wildlife and pollinators found on the peninsula. The fruit and nut bearing trees and shrubs include Red Oak, Hickory, Elderberry, Serviceberry, Chokecherry and Winterberry.

Some of the trees are being donated by Tom Gehrels, a local travel agent with Adventure Coordinators. He hopes to help address climate change through carbon sequestration by the trees. In general, carbon sequestration will be provided in greater amounts each year until the trees and shrubs reach maturity.

The endangered American Chestnut comprises 200 of the trees. It was considered the ”grandaddy of the forest” before a deadly blight hit in the 20th century. The American Chestnuts are being generously donated by the Canadian Chestnut Council – a not for profit group dedicated to reintroducing healthy American Chestnuts (American Chestnuts will be planted on Labour Day weekend with details to follow).

We need volunteers for tree-planting for one or more of May 26, 27 and 28th. If you’ve got a shovel, a strong back, and a desire to help restore this beautiful piece of the peninsula near Barrow Bay please contact: Laura Pisko, Director, Conservation & Land Stewardship, Peninsula Bruce Trail Club at Pbtc.dir.conservation@gmail.com. More details will be provided.