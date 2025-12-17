Lion’s Head Friendship Club Offers Full Calendar of Activities for Local Seniors

Submitted by Geraldine Loker

There is never a dull moment at the Lion’s Head Friendship Club, where seniors in our community come together to learn new skills, stay active, and enjoy one another’s company. With a welcoming atmosphere and a wide range of events, the club continues to prove that friendship and fun can flourish at any age.

November offered a burst of creativity with a craft day themed around fused glass, giving participants the chance to design and take home colourful works of art. Members also enjoyed an outing to the Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound to see Cinderella: The Musical, a trip that was met with smiles and rave reviews. The month wrapped up on a festive note with the Christmas dinner on November 29th, which was warmly enjoyed by all who attended.

December promises more hands-on fun with two “make, bake, and take” days, where members can create holiday treats and crafts to bring home. Regular monthly meetings continue to be paired with a shared lunch, giving everyone an opportunity to catch up and stay informed about upcoming events.

In addition to special outings, the Friendship Club offers a full slate of weekly activities. Bid Euchre and Bridge sessions run every Monday and Friday afternoon, providing friendly competition for card lovers. Members can also join rug hooking, line dancing, or yoga classes—each designed to keep both body and mind active.

Looking ahead, plans are already underway for a club trip to Stratford to see Guys and Dolls, and in January, members can look forward to a hearty roast beef dinner.

Whether you’re interested in games, crafts, fitness, or simply good company, the Friendship Club has something for everyone. There is always a friendly face waiting—and always an activity to keep you happily busy.