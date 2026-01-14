Community Christmas Cantata Spreads Joy For Holiday Season

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

On December 16, 2025 the first night of the two night performances, patrons who braved the swirling snow, appreciated the “glorious” music performed by the Community Christmas Cantata Choir.

The first portion of the concert consisted of a sing-along of well-known Christmas carols and musical renditions by three soloists, Kim Wilson, Brian Taylor and David Warder. The performance “It Came To Pass Emmanuel” was a moving retelling of the Christmas story. While the audience was asked to hold their applause to the end, the audience could not resist applauding throughout the performance to show their appreciation of the stunning and uplifting performances by the soloists, pianist and the Choir.

Choir Director David Warder recognized that the music was challenging with various harmonies, tempos and rhythms and thanked the choir members for their dedication in learning the music. The 28 member choir started practicing after Thanksgiving, and had eight rehearsals and one run-through. Warder expressed his hope that the Cantata would bring joy to the community for the Christmas season.

After the Cantata, community members were invited to the Fellowship Hall for social time and to enjoy the beverages and snacks prepared by the Choir members.

Admission Fee was $10 per person, after expenses, the net proceeds will be donated to the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank and the Women’s Centre Grey Bruce. Patrons were also asked to bring non-perishable food items, which were given to the local food bank.