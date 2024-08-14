SummerWeen August 17th at Tobermory Legion

Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News

Submitted by Judy Hurst

We did it! We have made it through the August Long weekend and all of the busyness that it brings. But don’t fret! There is still so much summer to be enjoyed!

All of the usual activities at the branch are continuing on, including darts on Thursdays, the meat draw on Saturdays and Bingo on Wednesdays at the Tobermory Community Centre hosted by our amazing Ladies Auxiliary.

If the heat wave continues into the month of August, we would like to remind anyone in the community that the branch is air conditioned and you are welcome to come in to cool down during our regular operating hours. No need to make a purchase, we just want to make sure that a cool space is available to anyone who may need it.

For those of you who like to get into the Halloween spirit early, or those who wish every day was worthy of a dress up party, SummerWeen is here! Saturday August 17th, DJ’s Adam and Outsider will be spinning for us and we are ready to see what creative costumes everyone comes up with! Head off to the Tobermory Thrift Store for ideas! Party starts at 9pm at the branch.

And lastly, we can’t talk about the Meat Draw without taking a moment to pay our respects to Moe MacPhatter who passed away on July 24th. It is difficult to imagine the meat draw without him making jokes with everyone as he “showcased” the meal being offered at each round of the draw.

A decades long fixture at the branch, Moe has left a mark on this community, and we will miss him dearly.

Rest easy Moe.