Friends of the Lion’s Head Library News: Raffle Packages Available at Lion’s Head Christmas Market

Submitted by Isla Carmichael

The Friends of the Lion’s Head Library were thrilled with a recent donation of $400.00 from Tim Hayes through the Bottle Depot. As a result, our library has ordered a 5-book set of childrens’ Wonderbooks arriving in time for the Christmas season.

What are Wonderbooks? They are print books with a ready-to-play audiobook inside. With easy-to-use play controls, kids can press play to read along with their favorite books, or press ‘learning’ for more fun and learning to read. Talk to our librarians more about wonderbooks and how you can access them.

We are also excited to be part of the Lion’s Head Christmas Market on Saturday, November 27 at Summer House Park. Donna Hambleton, Treasurer and lead fundraiser, has put together raffle packages with lots of remarkable items and gift certificates for people of all ages – children, teens and adults. Local businesses and services have been very generous and include: Pinewood Golf Course, Sauble Golf Course, Wiarton Foodland, Hellyer’s Foodland, Lamblicious, TLMH Riverside Meats, Miner’s Maple Products, Aunt Donkey’s, Dandy Lion, Scott’s Home Hardware, Wilson’s Home Building Centre, Princess Hotel and Restaurant, Josie’s, Green Door Restaurant, Lion’s Head Inn & Restaurant, Tobermory Brewing Company, Paris Beer Company, Margarethe Vanderpas – local artist and Glenda Barber – Massage Therapist.

Many thanks to all who donated to this upcoming raffle.

Visit us at the Market. All funds go to our local library to add to its book collection, gear rentals (fishing gear, binoculars etc) and programs; and – ultimately – to help make our new library (to be part of the arena renovations) a beautiful and welcoming space for everyone. Check out our library!