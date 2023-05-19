Media Release, Pentavisions

In honour of the momentous occasion of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, seven of Canada’s prominent watercolour artists are each sending a gift of their artwork. This is a significant honour for these artists, who are renowned for their diversity and creativity in the Canadian art scene. Their works are sure to capture the essence of Canada’s rich cultural heritage and showcase the country’s exceptional artistic talent.

Each artist is affiliated with one or more important Canadian societies, such as the Canadian Society of Painters in Water Colour (CSPWC), the Ontario Society of Artists (OSA), and the Society of Canadian Artists (SCA). Interestingly, King Charles III himself is an honorary member of the CSPWC and loves to paint.

Some of these artists have held prestigious positions, such as serving as president of the CSPWC and being recognized as Life Members.

These accomplished artists have made significant contributions to the Canadian art world and continue to inspire others. Their works are a testament to the beauty and diversity of Canada’s cultural heritage, and they have been recognized both nationally and internationally for their outstanding contributions to the art world.

Their paintings will be housed in the Royal Trust Collection at Windsor Castle. The Royal Collection of the British royal family is the largest private art collection in the world.

This is a proud moment for these artists.

The Artists:

-Poppy Balser (Nova Scotia),

-Shari Blaukopf (Quebec),

-Neville Clarke (Ontario),

-Linda Kemp (Ontario),

-Peter Marsh (Ontario),

-Lin Souliere (Ontario),

-Rayne Tunley (Ontario)