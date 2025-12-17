Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Peninsula SWANS

Submitted by Tamara Wilson

December was an action-packed month for the SWANS! Following proceedings at November’s meeting, President Lindsay deMalmanche delivered a cheque for $1000 to the Tobermory Meeting Place in support of their ongoing community-based activities. On Dec.6, under the guidance if Convenor, Mary-Anne DeVries, the SWANS held our Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Friendship Club featuring traditional baking, festive greenery arrangements, hot beverages and a light lunch for purchase. Photo Right: SWAN Lindsay deMalmanche presents a cheque to Sara Tulloch – Community Coordinator and Noreen Steinacher from the Tobermory Meeting Place.

The SWANS thank our supporters who helped in making 2025 another great year of fundraising!

For the week of Dec 8, the SWANS supported BPDS’s Festive Feast by cooking turkeys, peeling 155 lbs of potatoes and assisting with other preparations. We wish BPDS students, staff and volunteers a wonderful festive lunch celebration! Photo: SWANS volunteers Amanda Bishop-Ashe and Sharon Yenta prepare potatoes for the Festive Feast at BPDS.

The SWANS first meeting of 2026 will take place per our regular meeting schedule on the first Wednesday of each month, on January 7th at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 on Hwy 6 North of Ferndale. Social time starts at 5:30, dinner at 6:00 pm with meeting to follow. Please let Roberta know if you will be attending.

S.W.A.N.S. is an acronym for SERVICE: WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT. The SWANS welcome new members who wish to be involved in initiatives which support our local community. For further information, please contact Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110.