Lion’s Head Tennis Courts Resurfaced; Tammy’s Cove Request for Hard Surfacing, B&B Licencing Discussed at September 23 Council Meeting

By Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

Lion’s Head Tennis Courts Resurfaced in MNBP/BWDSB Partnership

The tennis courts at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) in Lion’s Head were recently resurfaced by the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) in collaboration with the Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB). Mark Coleman, Manager of Parks and Facilities, said the project included the removal of existing asphalt; adding material to the base; installing new asphalt, fencing and gates; mounting new net posts and nets; and surface coatings and line painting for two tennis and four pickleball courts. The project cost totaled $187,000 upon completion on September 19 to be evenly split between the two parties.

The courts are available to the public and Lion’s Head Pickleball Club (LHPC) after school hours and during weekends and summer months. Coleman advised that signage will be developed and posted outlining the terms of use, dedicated LHPC hours, and contact information for MNBP. Reservations will become available starting next spring/summer for other interested individuals or groups looking for private court time.

Coleman stated, “The reconstructed courts are a great facility for both the school and the community. [It is] extremely important to provide modern recreation facilities for all age groups so they can participate in healthy active living. MEI Paving from Chesley was the general contractor on the project and did a professional job.”

A Tennis Court Use Agreement dated June 24, 2024, between the BWDSB and the MNBP indicates that the BWDSB owns the lands and nets and has priority use of the courts during the school day. Community groups and organized activities are welcome but must be booked online though the MNBP’s facility reservation system.

The Municipality is responsible for maintaining inside the fenced area of the courts, such as biannual line painting and removal of soil or plant growth around the fence. The Municipality will ensure compliance of the fence with all standards and undertake garbage/hazard removal within the fence.

The public has access to the unlocked courts on a first come first served basis annually from May 1 to October 31 from dawn to dusk after school hours and weekends.

The ten-year Tennis Court Use Agreement is set to expire on April 30, 2034.

63 Signatures Support Request for Hard Surfacing on Tammy’s Cove Road

Two spokespersons appeared as a delegation before Council on September 22 on behalf of 63 concerned Tammy’s Cove Road residents requesting a change from gravel road to hard surface. Although a portion of the road was improved years ago to tar and chip hard surfacing, most homeowners reside on the gravel portion.

The residents expressed concern with poor maintenance of the road causing safety fears, like blind corners, potholes, wash boarding, and ice patches. They argued that hard surfacing would eliminate recurring gravel and grading costs. Dust pollution was noted as an issue in the presentation material, as dust “significantly impacts air quality, infiltrates our homes, settles on our vehicles and outdoor furniture, and contaminates our gardens.” The group mentioned that water runoff from gravel roads may carry pollutants impacting Miller Lake water quality and ecosystems. It was noted that gravel roads also increase vehicle maintenance costs.

The Municipality’s November 2021 Roads Needs Study lists Tammy’s Cove Road as one of 20 Gravel Road Maintenance Priorities with a 69.6 Pavement Condition Index Rating (a rating of 100 being a pristine road and 0 being failed and impassable). The study states, “Based on life-cycle analysis, studies have shown that converting gravel roads to hard top surfaces is typically a longer-term, cost-effective approach to management of the road network.” However, several criteria are considered when determining converting from gravel to hardtop, like traffic volumes, type of traffic, drainage, sightlines, risk management, etc. When considering Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT) metrics, the study states “Based on the traffic estimates supplied by the Municipality, there are no gravel roads that currently meet a 200 AADT threshold guideline for gravel road conversion. There are approximately 35 gravel road sections with traffic volumes in the 50-199 range.” Some roads listed in the 50-199 AADT range include Sutter Road, Spry Road, Hopeness Road, Shaw Road, Cape Chin North and South Roads and Little Cove Road. Tammy’s Cove Road was unlisted, although “further decision criteria can be reviewed to determine if specific roads warrant a hard top surface.”

Council Directs Staff to Begin Public Engagement Process for B&B Licensing

Council directed staff to undertake a public engagement process for the licensing of bed and breakfast establishments (B&Bs). Input will be obtained from residents, business owners, and tourism parties on the development of a B&B licensing policy separate from short term accommodation (STA) licensing. Deputy Clerk, Lindsay Forbes, advised that currently B&Bs are required to collect Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT), but no licensing policies are applicable.

The Zoning By-law 2002-54 outlines certain areas where B&Bs are permitted to operate, and requirements for signage, occupancy, parking, and guest rooms. The by-law also stipulates that B&Bs are required to obtain a licence, although no licensing program is in place.

Councillor Golden said, “[I’m] not sure we have a lot of people that are strictly following bed and breakfast rules. If they don’t have to licence, you’ll see those little things happen, we don’t want our staff spending their time checking on them.”

Report No. CAO 25-17 from Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Peggy Van Mierlo-West included a public survey with questions regarding annual licensing fees, requirements for proof of compliance with Fire Code, Building Code, MAT, insurance, and fines. The CAO suggested an online public survey and Special Council Meeting where interested parties can provide verbal presentations to Council, which will help shape the policy. Visit https://letstalknbp.ca/business-licensing-bed-and-breakfast-establishments for project information and to complete the survey.

All licensing fees collected will be used to offset administrative costs to run the net-zero program.

A draft advertisement for the B&B licensing initiative states that “Licensing will promote fairness and enhance safety in our tourism industry while providing better data.”