Lion’s Head Residents Win $1 Million with Lotto Max Maxmillions

July 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Sandra Watson and Frederick Wipp of Lion’s Head can realize their dreams after winning a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize in the April 29, 2025 LOTTO MAX draw.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $9 billion since 2009, including 115 jackpot wins and 943 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. Click here for more information about LOTTO MAX.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario now have more chances to win with DREAM DRAWS. From June 30 to July 25, 2025, with each $5 in-store LOTTO MAX purchase, players will automatically receive a DREAM DRAWS ticket valid for that week’s draw. Each weekly DREAM DRAW offers over 750 guaranteed prizes of up to $10,000. Visit www.olg.ca/dreamdraws for full details.

The winning ticket was purchased at Peninsula Pharmacy on Main Street in Lion’s Head.

