51 Entries for Lion’s Head Homecoming Weekend Sandcastle Competition

By Joanne Rodgers,
Bruce Peninsula Press
The 2025 Civic Holiday Weekend Sandcastle Competition in Lion’s Head had an amazing participation turnout. A total of 51 sand creations were scattered throughout the Lion’s Head Beach on 3 August 2025 as the sand builders showed off their creativity.
There were 20 entries in the Sand Sculpture – Family category, 11 participated in Sandcastle – Family category while there were 20 entries in the 12 and under category.
The rules are simple, the size of the creation must be 6 ft by 6 ft max and no man-made materials are allowed. Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. This year, the winners won a loot bag full of candy and gift certificates.
In each category the 1st prize was a $50 gift certificate, 2nd prize winners were awarded a $30 gift certificate and 3rd prize winners got a $20 gift certificate. The gift certificates are redeemable at The Shops of 84 Main, Rachel’s Restaurant or Cindy’s Variety.
Each kid received a gift for participation. Sarah of The Shops of 84 Main says “every kid is a winner and it is about having fun”. However it is a serious sport, many of the kids held other competitors accountable for following the rules, while ensuring that they strictly adhered to the rules themselves.
A popular homecoming weekend activity, residents, cottagers, their family and friends make this an annual tradition. The event has been running for over 40 years, with the The Shops of 84 Main and the Lion’s Head Community Bottle Fund sponsoring the event for the last five years.
Winners:
Under 12
1st: The Terrific 3
2nd: Zoey and Dawsyn
3rd: The Flamingos
Sculptures
1st : The Birds
2nd: Kerwin/Amour
3rd: Robert & Moma
Sandcastles
1st: The Mansfield Clan
2nd: Brown family
3rd: I’m tired Grandpa … That’s too damn bad