51 Entries for Lion’s Head Homecoming Weekend Sandcastle Competition

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The 2025 Civic Holiday Weekend Sandcastle Competition in Lion’s Head had an amazing participation turnout. A total of 51 sand creations were scattered throughout the Lion’s Head Beach on 3 August 2025 as the sand builders showed off their creativity.

There were 20 entries in the Sand Sculpture – Family category, 11 participated in Sandcastle – Family category while there were 20 entries in the 12 and under category.

The rules are simple, the size of the creation must be 6 ft by 6 ft max and no man-made materials are allowed. Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. This year, the winners won a loot bag full of candy and gift certificates.

In each category the 1st prize was a $50 gift certificate, 2nd prize winners were awarded a $30 gift certificate and 3rd prize winners got a $20 gift certificate. The gift certificates are redeemable at The Shops of 84 Main, Rachel’s Restaurant or Cindy’s Variety. Photo: Team The Birds with their 1st prize creation of a whale sculpture.

Photo: The Terrific 3 won 1st prize in the under 12 category for their elephant sculpture. Photo Right (L-R): Co-sponsors Sarah Perrault and Marydale Ashcroft of The Shops at 84 Main and Tim Hayes of the Community Bottle Fund, with Judges Caitlyn and Nicole. Photo courtesy of Terry Samuel

Photo: Lion’s Head beach packed with sandcastle builders, their supporters, sun bathers, picnic goers, swimmers, paddlers and a variety of flotation toys.



Each kid received a gift for participation. Sarah of The Shops of 84 Main says “every kid is a winner and it is about having fun”. However it is a serious sport, many of the kids held other competitors accountable for following the rules, while ensuring that they strictly adhered to the rules themselves.

A popular homecoming weekend activity, residents, cottagers, their family and friends make this an annual tradition. The event has been running for over 40 years, with the The Shops of 84 Main and the Lion’s Head Community Bottle Fund sponsoring the event for the last five years.

Winners:

Under 12

1st: The Terrific 3

2nd: Zoey and Dawsyn

3rd: The Flamingos

Sculptures

1st : The Birds

2nd: Kerwin/Amour

3rd: Robert & Moma

Sandcastles

1st: The Mansfield Clan

2nd: Brown family