Reporter’s Notebook: STA Enforcement Funding and MNBP’s 2025 Priorities

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Agenda for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) Council’s January 13, 2025 Meeting is tiny, at a mere 127 pages, but it contains four very interesting items: a federal grant program called the Short-Term Rental Enforcement Fund (STREF), a CAO Report called Council Survey Report, which discusses Council’s priorities for 2025, a CAO Annual Report for 2024, and a letter from Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure confirming that a “change of scope” might be permitted with respect to the federal/provincial grant to renovate the arena/community centre in Lion’s Head.

STREF

A Report by Deputy Clerk Lindsay Forbes explains the purpose and scope of the federal Short-Term Rental Enforcement Fund. An excerpt:

“The STREF aims to limit short-term rentals that take away units from the long-term housing market across Canada. The program provides grant funding to municipalities and Indigenous communities with existing strict regulatory regimes to support the local enforcement of short-term rental restrictions to make more long-term housing units available in Canada.”

MNBP will be submitting an application under the program.

Council Survey Report

The CAO’s Council Survey Report is a 5-page Powerpoint in the Meeting Agenda. It gives a thumbnail of the municipality’s priorities for 2025.

Here are the middle three pages of that report:

“INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MAINTENANCE

Major Projects: Accelerate development of the Arena, Library, and Community Centre through phased construction, budget oversight, and stakeholder engagement.

Water and Wastewater Systems: Secure funding for modernization efforts, focusing on Tobermory’s infrastructure to support residents and visitors.

Pedestrian Pathways and Parking: Create safe, accessible pedestrian pathways and parking facilities to improve community connectivity and reduce congestion.

Asset Management Strategy: Implement a long-term, data-driven approach to maintaining and upgrading municipal buildings, roads, and facilities.

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AND ENVIRONMENT CONSERVATION

Water System Development: Build a sustainable water system in Tobermory’s downtown area to address growing tourism demands while protecting aquatic ecosystems.

Tourist Area Management: Mitigate overcrowding by promoting alternative destinations and preserving sensitive ecological sites.

Visitor Safety and Collaboration: Strengthen visitor safety through collaboration with Parks Canada on emergency response and information accessibility.

Sustainable Tourism Practices: Promote eco-friendly tourism via visitor education, support for green businesses, and “leave no trace” initiatives.

ENHANCE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND SERVICES

Affordable Housing Initiatives: Collaborate with developers and update zoning regulations to increase affordable housing availability.

Recreation and Cultural Programs: Launch initiatives to support physical, social, and mental well-being for residents across all demographics.

Digital Engagement Platform: Enhance the “Let’s Talk NBP” platform to improve communication, transparency, and public participation.

Emergency Preparedness: Develop fire mitigation and evacuation plans to reduce risks from natural disasters.

ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Year-Round Economic Activity: Promote consistent economic growth by supporting local businesses and reducing dependence on seasonal employment.

Digital Infrastructure: Improve broadband and cellular network coverage to enable remote work and attract new residents.

Youth Employment Programs: Establish training and mentorship initiatives to strengthen the local workforce.

Business Sector Growth: Support emerging sectors like renewable energy, green technology, and creative arts to diversify the economy.

GOVERNANCE AND TRANSPARENCY

Participatory Budgeting: Use participatory budgeting tools to enable public input in financial decisions.

Quarterly Progress Reports: Provide updates on strategic goals and projects to ensure accountability.

Open Data Initiative: Make municipal reports, performance metrics, and plans publicly accessible to promote transparency

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PROGRAMS AND CAPITAL PROJECTS

CAPITAL PROJECTS

Arena, Library, and Community Centre: Ensure phased development with regular budget tracking and progress updates.

Tobermory Water System: Design a sustainable water system with input from environmental experts to support local growth while protecting resources.

Parking and Pedestrian Pathways: Develop new parking facilities and pathways to alleviate congestion and promote walkability.

Affordable Housing Development: Partner with developers to build affordable housing for seniors, families, and low-income residents.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

Fire Mitigation and Emergency Plans: Implement strategies to reduce fire risks and enhance evacuation readiness.

Recreation and Cultural Activities: Expand programs to foster community engagement and physical activity.

Community Safety Improvements: Enhance bylaw enforcement, pedestrian crossings, and bike paths.

Digital Community Engagement: Upgrade the “Let’s Talk NBP” platform for real-time updates and feedback.

Public Transportation Pilot: Launch a shuttle service to improve transportation access.”

The Deputy Clerk’s Report, the two CAO Reports and the letter from the Ontario Minister of Infrastructure can all be found online in the Agenda for MNBP’s January 13, 2025 Council Meeting.