Summertime Fun at the Tobermory Legion

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck, Poppy Chair

Summertime, summertime, summertime! And the weather is not disappointing! As we are entering mid-July, there is still lots of summertime fun to be had at the Tobermory Legion Branch 290!

Summer dances are in full swing! Come and enjoy the awesome tunes of D.J. Maxx, while supporting the local legion on August 2nd starting at 9:30pm, with a $10.00 cover charge. Come and dance the night away while supporting your legion.

Meat draws are every Saturday starting at 4:30pm. If you did not win your dinner, there is a BBQ afterwards on August 9 & 23, starting at 5:30pm (after the meat draw). For $15/pp – enjoy a Burger and Fries. Euchre is on the last Friday of the month starting at 7:00pm. Try your luck at darts, every Thursday starting at 7:00pm. And for those that like to exercise the brain, Trivia is held the second Friday of the month starting at 7:00pm. In addition to all of this fun, Summer BINGO has begun! Every Wednesday at the Tobermory Community Center! Doors open at 6:00pm and games begin at 7:15pm.

Thank you for supporting the Tobermory Legion Branch 290.

~ We Will Remember Them ~