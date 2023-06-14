St Edmund’s Church Yard Sale July 15th

Submitted by Jane Greenhouse

Mark your calendars for July 15th so you will not miss the best yard sale in Tobermory. Yes, after 3 Covid years we are back and are getting ready for the most anticipated yard sale on the Peninsula!

As you spring clean, please save items you no longer use, but that are still in good condition for this yard sale. We can sell most anything and all the money generated will go to outreach in our community. We have already received some very unusual items from people moving. So, save items from clearing out your storage or just decluttering and deliver them to the church in Tobermory, at the end of Highway 6 the week of July 10th-14th, between 10:00am to 4:00pm.

If you have something extra special to donate, maybe it will find its way to the “One of a Kind” table or the Silent Auction.