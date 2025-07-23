Lion’s Head Friendship Club Plans Three Trips for the Fall

Submitted by Maxine Catteau

I hope everybody’s enjoying this nice warm summer. It’s not over yet. We seem to be having a great number still out for cards all summer. The hall is air conditioned, so that helps.

We’ve still got some events coming up this summer. For our members, a free lunchtime barbecue on Friday, July 29 at 11:30 am, followed by cards at 1:00 pm. The next event is also a free members event – a movie and a barbecue and corn roast on Thursday, August 21 at 5:00 pm. These are member appreciation events. You must be signed up ahead so we know how many are coming.

We are doing three trips this fall. Because of the lack of coaches now in the area, the only availability to us is a school bus, so some events we will be carpooling to.

On Tuesday, August 26 we go to Drayton to see Yesterday Once More and out for dinner. This trip is a carpool event.

On Thursday, October 23 we go on a school bus to St Jacobs to see downtown and then on to The Playhouse Theatre to see the play, Misery. After, we will go to Anna’s for dinner. We still have a few seats left on the bus. Cost is $35 which includes the play ticket, bus and dinner.

The last trip is on Saturday, November 22 where we will be going to the Roxy to see Cinderella. Again we are carpooling and then going out for dinner.

So as you can see, it’ll be a busy fall with three crafting days – one each in September, October and November, with funding by SALC (Seniors Active Living Centre), plus our regular lunches and dinners and guest speakers.

So, if you’re interested in any of the events, or becoming a member which gets you into a lot of these events, please contact thelionsheadfriendshipclub@gmail.com (all small letters and don’t forget “the” to start it), or call 519-375-0959.

If you need any information on any of the events happening at The Friendship Club, or if you would like to rent the hall, please contact us.