Bruce Men’s Shed Hosting Pig Roast at Wiarton Homecoming Weekend

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans, Team Leader

In the last article I said to keep tuned to this station for the final tallies of our planter sales fundraiser. On July 14, we presented a cheque for $6,100 to Golden Dawn. We built and sold 61 planters, we involved a bunch of guys to make them, and invested well over 100 hours of volunteer time. We delivered to Sauble Beach, Oxenden, Springmount, Tobermory and points between. Thank you to all who contributed and purchased the planters.

Special thanks to Wilson Home Building Centre Hardware and Miller Lake RONA for early donations of wood and displaying/promoting sales. We had 16 planters on display at Wiarton Home Hardware, Earthbound Gardens in Red Bay, Garden in Thyme in Lion’s Head, Hellyer’s Foodland Lion’s Head, Friendship Club in Lion’s Head, Golden Dawn, Peacocks Foodland in Tobermory and appreciate their support.

On Saturday August 2 Bruce Men’s Shed will be roasting a pig at the Wiarton Homecoming Weekend in the Bluewater Park by the marina. For $20 you will get pork on a bun with BBQ sauce, small order of fries, and a half cob of corn! Buy tickets before they sell out. They can be purchased at Josie’s Fashions, Lloyd’s Smoke Shop & Pool Hall, Taylor Gallery/Ashanti Cafe, and LakeHouse Bath & Kitchen, or from our members.

Bruce Men’s Shed would like to thank Chris Amyott for connecting us with homeowners who had sold their cottage and no longer needed their utility trailer. This can be used by any of our members and I’m sure it will come in handy. Thank you to Roy and Ying for your generosity!

Please note that our monthly Saturday meetings are canceled until the fall. Every Monday morning we meet for coffee 9am-11am at Canadian Legion Branch 202, 6 Hellyer Road on Highway 6 just north of Ferndale. Feel free to drop in for coffee. Doors open at 8:45. If you would like further information on how to get involved with the Men’s Shed movement, please contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or call Gerry at (519) 793–3005.

“Somewhere to Go. Something to Do. Someone to Talk to”.