Record-Breaking Crowds For 3rd Annual Holiday Merchant Tour

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The 3rd Annual Bruce Peninsula Holiday Merchant Tour held from November 16 to 18, 2023 had record-breaking attendance. Individual Merchant stops from Pike Bay to Miller Lake each garnered many visitors, one vendor indicating that over 400 shoppers stopped by.

18 merchants and food vendors offered shoppers the opportunity to seek out unique gift-giving ideas and to buy local quality handcrafted products as well as to stock-up on favourite foods and items for the holiday season. Each Merchant offered their own promotions, discounts and prizes. No purchase was necessary to enter ballots to win a prize at each location, with shoppers enthusiastically participating in the opportunity to win prizes and gift baskets.

Photo: Carole Ainslie of Ain-Zy Designs with their display of tea cozies, mats, eye make-up remover pads, seat belt covers, doggie bowties, pillow covers and more at the Lion’s Head pop-up shop. Photo: Mariam Fares from Be You Yoga & Wellness offers yoga classes and yoga products. Photo: Cole Robbins and Rose Nadjiwan enjoying an evening of shopping at The Shops at 84 Main during the third annual Holiday Merchant Tour.

Organizer Charlotte Chinn from Lion’s Head said that the Merchants had reached out to her, saying they were interested in participating in the third Merchant Tour. Chinn reports all the Merchants were very pleased with the turnout and that they did extremely well with their sales. Patrons were thrilled with the event and were happy to see their favorite vendors as well as some new businesses.

Ladies night/Pop-up shop

There were throngs of holiday shoppers out and about on the streets of Lion’s Head visiting the two pop-up locations and various business establishments on Main Street on 17 November for the ever-popular Ladies night/Pop-up shop event.

Two pop-up locations, one at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall and the other at the former Greig’s Fabrics at 66 Main Street, Lion’s Head, hosted over 14 vendors. Baked goods, fudge, spices, teas, jewelry, flowers, seeds, candles, handsewn items, knit wear, artworks, photography services, yoga supplies, woodworking products, home decor, essential oils, skin care products, clothing and other specialty items comprised the wide array of selections offered.

Additionally, the business establishments in Lion’s Head also stayed open later, each offering promotions and specials.

Photo: Megan Franken (left) from Franken Farm Seed Company – producer of organic artisanal vegetable and flower seeds. Photo: Teresa with Jen Hibberd from the Friendly Owl’s Nest had hand crochet items and jewelry on display at the Merchant Tour pop-up shop.