Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Holding Spring Market April 12

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market will host their first ever Spring Market on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS).

Over 30 local vendors, many long time vendors at the summer market, along with some new vendors, will be in the gym at BPDS offering a diverse range of foods and items. It will be a great opportunity to treat yourself for getting through the winter, stock up for Easter entertaining and to buy local, buy Canadian.

Spend some social time with other community members and enjoy freshly made breakfast on a bun and apple fritters from Chef Rob and freshly brewed coffee. As a prelude to summer, the Outdoor Canadiana Muskoka Chair lounge will be open for those needing a rest from their busy shopping.

The many farm producers, food producers and artisans will offer maple syrup, honey, jams, jellies, salsas, relishes, chutneys, baked goods, butter tarts, fresh vegetables and fruits, lamb, pork, dog treats, flowers, plants, seeds, pottery, woodturning, tie-dye clothing, woven products, paintings, felted art, sewed articles, candles, soap products and much more.

Looking for a gift idea? Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market gift certificates are available in any monetary denomination and are redeemable at any vendor.

To see the profiles of the vendors, please follow the Facebook page Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market.