Dead Beaver Found at Cameron Lake, MNR Seeking Anyone with Information

By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

On approximately July 4th a local resident found a beaver carcass at Cameron Lake with a rock tied to it. The beaver had been “weighted down with a rock”. The incident was reported to Parks Canada and the beaver was removed 48 hours later.

Response from the Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that “The ministry is aware of the matter and is currently investigating. Conservation Officers are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the MNR TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.”