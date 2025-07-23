Barrow Bay Raises $6,500 to Protect Local Waterways with Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

Submitted by Donna Cole and Caely Wilson

Earlier this month, the Barrow Bay community came together for a fundraising event in support of the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association’s efforts to protect water quality through alternative cattle watering systems. With live music and generous donations from residents, the event raised an incredible $6,500.

These funds will go toward purchasing solar-powered watering systems that keep cattle out of streams while providing them with safe drinking water. Using a solar pump, the systems draw water from the stream into a trough that livestock drink from without the risk of injury or illness. In combination with fencing, these systems help keep cattle away from sensitive waterways.

Preventing cattle from entering waterways is a simple way we can reduce pollution and erosion of our streams. Livestock can disrupt sediment and deposit waste in the water leading to reduced water quality and the spread of waterborne diseases. With the donations received, we can prevent degradation of our watershed and keep the water safe for both our communities and local ecosystems.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Barrow Bay community and our donors, real progress is being made toward protecting the Bruce Peninsula’s water systems.