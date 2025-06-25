Travel to United Kingdom with Bruce Peninsula Residents

Media Release

Does travelling to Ireland, Scotland, England and Paris intrigue you? Are you interested in travelling overseas with people from the Bruce Peninsula?

Brenda Foster, a retired teacher from Wiarton who led student trips for 35 years, is now organizing adult trips. Past destinations have been: Greece, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Hungary. This time the trip is to the United Kingdom with Paris as a bonus!

The price, based on twin / 1 queen room accommodation, includes EVERYTHING – including upgraded hotels and food, all transportation, breakfasts and suppers and all admissions PLUS all tips EXCEPT: it doesn’t include lunches, travel insurance or transportation to the airport from Bruce Peninsula, but inexpensive arrangements will be made.

Brenda does not earn money for this; it’s a labour of love as she is passionate about travel. Brenda coordinates with a travel company, Explorica, the one she used for students since 2001.

To check out more details, go to: www.explorica.ca/Foster-7564. Feel free to contact Brenda at brendafosterlong@gmail.com if you have any questions.