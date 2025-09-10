Free Heat Pump Workshop September 18 at Pike Bay Community Centre

Submitted by Donna Cole

Are you considering transitioning from electric baseboard, propane or wood burning to heat your home? Is your air conditioner getting old or non-existent?

Our Heat Pump Workshop is back by popular demand!

If you missed our previous Heat Pump Workshops, the Biosphere Association, in collaboration with the Municipality’s Climate Action and Waste Diversion Committee, and the Pike Bay Community Association will be offering another workshop! This initiative is one step towards implementation of our community’s climate action plan. https://www.biosphereclimateaction.ca/climate_action_plan

Electrifying heating using a heat pump and transportation by driving an electric vehicle are the most significant steps we as individuals can take to reduce carbon emissions. Learn from a local resident’s experience with transitioning to a heat pump and achieving an annual savings in propane and wood consumption of over $1,500 while saving over 5,600 kg of carbon emissions per year!

The Heat Pump Workshop will take place on Thursday September 18, 7 – 8:30 pm at the Pike Bay Community Centre, 2 Sutter Road. Eric Crose of Crose Mechanical, as well as other Heat pump users, will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.

Learn:

• Types of heat pumps and how they work,

• when in your furnace’s life to switch,

• merits of converting to a heat pump (which cools and heats) rather than replacing or buying a new air conditioner,

• determining if a hybrid system is a better solution for you,

• installation and operating costs of a heat pump versus propane or wood heat,

• and climate benefits of heat pumps.

Please join us – the famous Biosphere butter tarts and coffee will be served!

P.S. Did you know heat pumps act as air conditioners too? With our hotter summers that is a real benefit!