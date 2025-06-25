New Business: Peninsula Thrift

“The NEW Ferndale Mall” – Open Year-round

The Bruce Peninsula Revival Centre will be closing. I would like to thank the people of the Peninsula and area for their support and patronage over the past 20 plus years as we have strived to do our part to recycle, repurpose and maintain our beautiful environment.

Moving forward, we are excited to announce “Peninsula Thrift” opening soon in Ferndale, at 2825 Hwy 6 (in the former A-D Carpet Shop space). Congratulations to the new owners Allison & Rob Kelly.

Prior to opening, Peninsula Thrift will start accepting donations Thursday, June 19th. Please note that a staff member must be present for drop-offs.

To start, store hours will be: Thursday 10am – 6pm, Friday 10am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 4pm. They will be open year-round.

Give them a follow on Facebook & Instagram under Peninsula Thrift.