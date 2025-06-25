New Business: Me 2 You Thrift Shop

“A Bit of Everything” in Lion’s Head

Welcome to Me 2 You Thrift Shop, the newest addition to Lion’s Head! Located conveniently at 66 Main Street, our store aims to offer a wide variety of items, including small appliances, clothing for adults, books, dishes, and more.

We are delighted to accept donations and will do our best to accommodate pickups. Consignment options are also available. Please note that we currently only accept cash payments.

Come and visit us! Our store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For any inquiries, feel free to give us a call at 519-528-5486