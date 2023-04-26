Bruce County Firefighters Hold Fire School in Tobermory April 22-23

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

Bruce County Fire School celebrated its 30th anniversary with a weekend training program in Tobermory, hosted by the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and MNBP Fire and Emergency Services. Approximately 100 firefighters from around Bruce County attended, with instructors from across Bruce County, Grey County, OFM, Parks Canada, OPP, and MNRF (AFFES).

Specialized training was conducted at four locations, focusing on wilderness search and rescue, rural water supply, forest fire firefighting, and auto extrication.