29th Annual Spring Auction Raises $44,000 for Local Hospitals

Submitted by April Patry, BPHF Executive Director

The Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation Team is thrilled to announce that the 29th Annual Spring Auction raised an amazing $44,000, all in support of local healthcare! The online Auction went ‘live’ on April 6th, running right through to April 13th when it came to a feverish close at 7pm.

The auction featured ‘the Best of the Bruce” with a fabulous variety of 363 items to bid on, from local maple syrup, and bake goods, to dining experiences, local art and fine crafts, to loads of gravel and mulch, to a brand new Whirlpool Refrigerator and queen mattress set donated by Peninsula Appliances and so much in between.

“The reason our community is the best place to live, other than the scenery and people, is because of our healthcare services, which we are happy to support,” said Mike Baskerville, owner of Peninsula Appliances.

Additionally and very uniquely this year, two lucky bidders won a one week stay at the Royal Regency Paris Vincennes Hotel in Paris, France, which were provided by really fabulous BPHF donors!

Of course, the $5,000 shopping spree offered by Wiarton Home Hardware Building Centre attracts a lot of bidding competition too. “With such great community support for our local business, we choose to give back to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation because the Foundation is there for the community, keeping our awesome hospitals up to date and efficient,” said Patrick Sutter of Wiarton Home Hardware Building and Design Centres.

The $44,000 will greatly assist in the funding of medical equipment and technology for Brightshores Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals.