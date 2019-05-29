Two Peninsula Family Health Team Nurses Presented 2019 Caring Nurse Award

Submitted by Pamela Loughlean



At a ceremony held in Owen Sound on Tuesday May 14th, two nurses from the Peninsula Family Health Team were awarded the 2019 Caring Nurse Award.

Bayshore Broadcasting’s Healthy Tomorrows proudly presents Caring Nurse Awards annually to nurses in Grey & Bruce who exemplify remarkable medical care, kindness and compassion to patients as they carry out their nursing duties in a hospital, home care, medical clinic or long-term care setting.

The Peninsula Family Health Team is very proud of Sue Hellyer, RPN and Beth Bruin, Nurse Practitioner who were both recognized this year.

Award winners were nominated by members of the Grey Bruce community and then acknowledged at a luncheon coinciding with National Nurses Week festivities.

Both Sue and Beth are very familiar faces to patients of the Family Health Team, and there are many examples of their care, understanding and compassion that they seamlessly weave into their nursing duties both in clinic and in our community.

We are truly fortunate to have these two wonderful nurses in our community.