Lion’s Head Friendship Club Dinner Saturday, September 24th

Submitted by Maxine Catteau

The fall season is sneaking up on us. Leaves are starting to change and we’re back from our summer hiatus.

Last Thursday we had our first general meeting and soup luncheon. We had a great turnout and lots of fun playing bingo and cards. If you missed this one the next one is Thursday, October 13 at 11 AM. Just give us a call and let us know that you’re coming.

We are still playing Bid Euchre Monday and Friday at 1 PM and everyone is welcome. If you’ve never played before we’re quite willing to teach you.

Our first dinner is coming up on Saturday, September 24 at 5 PM. The cost is only $12 for a member and $15 for a non-member. Come out for some fun and fellowship. Our monthly dinners are usually held on the last Saturday of the month and our lunches are the second Thursday of the month.

Please follow us on Facebook for more information at Lions Head Friendship Club, or call/text Maxine for tickets for any of our events or for more info at 519-375-0959.