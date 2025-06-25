New Save Ontario Shipwrecks Chapter Launches in Tobermory, Ontario

Submitted by Submitted by Szilvia Jones Mervyn, Save Ontario Shipwrecks - Tobermory Chapter and Moira Parker, Sources of Knowledge

On May 31st at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre a special screening of Diving into the Darkness was presented by Sources of Knowledge in partnership with the new Save Ontario Shipwrecks (SOS) Tobermory Chapter.

Szilvia Jones Mervyn, Chair of the SOS Tobermory Chapter and General Manager of the new Blue Heron Adventures Dive and Snorkel Centre spoke to introduce the film and its subject/special guest of the sold-out show.

Jones Mervyn remarked that the event would not have been possible without the generous support of Sources of Knowledge, whose ongoing commitment to research, education, and stewardship in the Bruce Peninsula continues to be a vital force for local, academic and scientific engagement.

She went on to mention how grateful SOS Tobermory Chapter is to the Parks Canada team and the National Park Visitor Centre, whose partnership allowed hosting the film screening in such an exceptional venue and thanked them for sharing their space and supporting the initiative.

The film screening was also a fundraiser in support of the newly formed Tobermory chapter of Save Ontario Shipwrecks — a volunteer-based organization dedicated to the documentation, preservation, and responsible enjoyment of Ontario’s rich underwater cultural heritage.

Why is this so important for Tobermory? Because few places in Canada have a more concentrated, accessible, and historically significant collection of shipwrecks. These wrecks are underwater time capsules — repositories of maritime history, engineering, and the stories of the people who built and sailed them. As recreational diving increases in popularity, the stewardship efforts of groups like Save Ontario Shipwrecks are crucial in balancing access with conservation. Local chapters are on the front lines of this work — engaging citizen scientists, divers, and researchers to survey sites, install mooring buoys, develop interpretive materials, and ensure these submerged stories remain intact and accessible for future generations.

Diving into the Darkness is a film that takes its viewer into the hidden realms of our world, beneath the surface, where stories of geology, ecology, and human curiosity intertwine.

Jill Heinerth — a world-renowned cave diver, filmmaker, author, and explorer-in-residence for the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. Jill is, quite simply, one of the most accomplished underwater explorers of our time. Through her films, books, and talks, she reminds us that the greatest mysteries aren’t just far away in distant galaxies — they’re here, beneath our feet and just offshore. Perhaps what’s most powerful about Jill’s work is how she brings exploration down to Earth.

A pioneer in technical diving and underwater cinematography. Jill is not just a diver — she is a pioneer. A trailblazer in the truest sense of the word. A Canadian explorer who has gone deeper, further, and into more dangerous places than most of us could ever imagine — and she’s done it not just to push limits, but to expand the boundaries of human knowledge. And through all of this, she has not only survived — she has brought back stories, science, and stunning visuals to help the rest of us understand the delicate connections between water, climate, and life on Earth.

The film screening was not only a chance to explore what lies beneath, but everyone who attended and supported the event was actively supporting those who work to protect it. Diving Into the Darkness is not just a film, it’s a celebration of exploration and a call to action urging the rest of us to help preserve and protect the stories our waters hold by a true Canadian legend — Jill Heinerth.

SOK Talk “The Impact of the Anthropocene on the Great Lakes” August 14

Adding to the momentum of meaningful discussions in Tobermory, Sources of Knowledge is excited to announce an upcoming talk, “The Impact of the Anthropocene on the Great Lakes,” featuring Dr. Francine McCarthy. Scheduled for August 14th, 2025, at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre in Tobermory, the event begins with doors opening at 6:30 PM and the talk starting at 7:00 PM.

Dr. McCarthy, widely recognized for her contributions to environmental science and geological studies, will discuss her research on how human activities are reshaping the Great Lakes region, with focus on its geological and ecological significance in the context of the Anthropocene.

The event is by donation, and attendees are encouraged to contribute or learn more about the McCarthy Fund. We encourage people to attend, engage, and learn more about how we can collectively address the challenges and responsibilities of living in this critical epoch.

For further information on this SOK talk, visit www.sourcesofknowledge.ca