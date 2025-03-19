Hooked on Health Lottery Raises $22,800 for Local Hospitals

Proceeds will fund10 new Cardiac Monitors for Wiarton, new Infant Warmer for Lion’s Head

Submitted by April Patry, BPHF Executive Director

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation is pleased to announce that their annual Hooked on Health Lottery (#M756893) raised $22,800 in support of Wiarton & Lion’s Head Hospitals.

Brightshores Wiarton Hospital Occupational therapist, Kathleen Hurley and PTA/OTA, Chelsea Rydall – drew the winning tickets at the Wiarton Hospital on February 21st. Diane Sheppard of Kemble was the lucky 1st place winner of $5,000; 2nd prize winner of $1,500 was Claudette White of Fergus; 3rd prize winner of $1,000 was Donna Vanderburgh of Port Elgin; 4th place winner of $800 was Dennis McLauglin of Pike Bay, and 5th prize winner of $500 was Bill & Trish Thompson of Lion’s Head.

This year, Hooked on Health lottery proceeds will finish off our campaign to raise funds for a fleet of 10 new Cardiac Monitors for Brightshores – Wiarton, and to complete the fundraising for a new Infant Warmer for Brightshores – Lion’s Head’s Emergency Department.

The BPH Foundation team extends a huge thank you to all of our family physicians from the Sauble Health Team, the South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization, and the Peninsula Family Health Team for generously supporting the cash prizing for this lottery again this year!