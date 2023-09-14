Thanksgiving Hampers Availableat Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

47
Photo (L-R): Volunteer fire fighters Stacey Thompson, Owen Johnston, Whyatt Bayer and Ken Shearer at the August 5th Fill the Firetruck for Food Bank event at Hellyer’s Foodland in Lion’s Head. Many donations of canned goods were received. Thank you to Taylor Baxter for organizing this event. Their willingness to participate was greatly appreciated especially since it was such an incredibly hot day.
Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank 

Thanksgiving hampers will be distributed Thursday October 5 at The Lion’s Head Food Bank. There will be a meat choice of turkey or ham with all the fixings. Hampers need to be ordered in advance, with a deadline date of Thursday September 21. To order hampers text or phone 519-378-8842 or email the food bank at lhdfoodbank@gmail.com. Delivery is available if needed. 

With the unfortunate fire at Foodland, the Food Bank does not have a collection bin at the present time. Monetary donations would be appreciated. Cheques can be mailed to PO Box 22 Lion’s Head and e-transfers can be sent to the above email address. 

Change in Hamper Distribution

Appointments are no longer necessary for receiving regular monthly hampers. Hampers will be available on a walk-in basis on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month between 10 am and noon. If you require delivery you can request a hamper the day prior by text, phone or email.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR