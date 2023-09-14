Thanksgiving Hampers Availableat Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

Thanksgiving hampers will be distributed Thursday October 5 at The Lion’s Head Food Bank. There will be a meat choice of turkey or ham with all the fixings. Hampers need to be ordered in advance, with a deadline date of Thursday September 21. To order hampers text or phone 519-378-8842 or email the food bank at lhdfoodbank@gmail.com. Delivery is available if needed.

With the unfortunate fire at Foodland, the Food Bank does not have a collection bin at the present time. Monetary donations would be appreciated. Cheques can be mailed to PO Box 22 Lion’s Head and e-transfers can be sent to the above email address.

Change in Hamper Distribution

Appointments are no longer necessary for receiving regular monthly hampers. Hampers will be available on a walk-in basis on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month between 10 am and noon. If you require delivery you can request a hamper the day prior by text, phone or email.