Resident of Tobermory Wins “Split the Pot” Lottery, Donates to Tobermory Foodbank

By Martha Aitkin,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Mark Kelner, a semi-retired potter who moved to Tobermory in 1973 to join the Circle Arts group of artists, is not really sure why he decided to buy some tickets in an online lottery called “Split the Pot.” But he is very glad that he did! When he bought the tickets, he was invited to name the hospital that would get the other half of the pot if he won. He chose Brightshores Health System – the local provider of essential healthcare services in Grey and Bruce counties.

On the day that he got the call, he had to sit down and ask more than once, “How much did I win?”. A few days after the call, he picked up his cheque for $43,380.00 in the administrative wing of the Owen Sound Hospital.

Mark generously donated some of his winnings to the Tobermory Foodbank. He is not saying what he is doing with the rest of it – maybe tickets to a Blue Jays game? Congratulations Mark!

Note: If you are playing lotteries in the online world, please ensure they are legitimate before you pay.