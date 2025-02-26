Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Special Council Meeting Minutes February 3, 2025 – 2025 Operating Budget Draft #1 Continued

Special Council Meeting No. 25-05 commenced following the adjournment of Council Meeting No. 25-04.

Members Present: Mayor – Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor – Rod Anderson, Councillor – Todd Dowd, Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden

Members Absent: Councillor – Aman Sohrab

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk – Cathy Addison, Deputy Clerk – Lindsay Forbes, Treasurer – Teresa Shearer, Public Works Manager – Troy Cameron, GIS/IT Manager – Kara Smith, Parks and Facilities Manager – Mark Coleman

Note: Members of Council and staff were present in the Municipal Office Council Chamber and the meeting was held via zoom, an electronic platform, for members of the public to view.

Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 3:06 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

Approval of the Agenda

#05-01-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

Consideration of Agenda Items

1. Treasurer Report No. TR 25-04

Re: 2025 Operating Budget – Draft 1 – Continuation from January 27, 2025, Special Council Meeting.

Parks and Facilities Manager, Mark Coleman, presented an overview of the 2025 Operating Budget – Draft 1 for the facilities that remained following the Special Council Meeting on January 27, 2025.

· Tobermory Community Centre

o It was noted that several Capital Projects are anticipated at this facility, including the installation of a heat pump and the conversion to LED lighting.

· Lion’s Head Campground

o It was noted that booking data is being monitored to review capacity concerns.

o It was noted that the associated rates for the Lion’s Head Campground increased in the 2025 Fees and Charges By-law.

· Lion’s Head Arena

o It was noted that staff have seen an increase in the number of rentals and community group utilization at this facility.

· Tobermory Library

o It was noted that Capital Projects are ongoing at this site.

· Lion’s Head Library

o No discussion occurred regarding this item.

· Ferndale Information Centre

o It was noted that the building has been converted to LED lighting.

o It was noted that a different vender has been retained for the propane supply contract at a reduced cost.

· St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum

o No discussion occurred regarding this item.

· Rotary Hall

o It was noted that several improvement have recently occurred within the building, including insulation and the conversion to LED lighting.

o It was noted that the staircase to the basement is currently undergoing construction.

· MNR House

o No discussion occurred regarding this item.

· Spruce the Bruce

o It was noted that an application will be submitted to improve signage within Tobermory.

· Streetscaping

o No discussion occurred regarding this item

Treasurer, Teresa Shearer, presented the Community Development section of the Budget,

It was noted that Brightshores Health System has requested $18,000 for a Shower Room at the Lion’s Head Hospital.

#05-02-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Draft #1 of the 2025 Operating Budget as information; and

That upon consideration of any comments or input received from the review, Council directs staff to make the necessary revisions for review of Draft #1 of the balance of departments on February 10, 2025.

Carried

2. GIS/IT Manager Report No. GIS IT 25-01

Re: Pre-Approval Request for Capital Projects

#05-03-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives GIS/IT 25-01 report titled Pre-Approval Request for Capital Projects; and

That Council supports Staff’s proposed direction with regards to Capital Projects for Facility and Recreation Management Platform, Asset Management Platform, Cloudpermit Extension for By-law Enforcement, and Speed Radar Signs; and

That Council authorizes pre-budget approval for the Facility and Recreation Management Platform, Asset Management Platform, Cloudpermit Extension for By-law Enforcement, and Speed Radar Signs capital projects as presented in the January 13, 2025 draft capital budget.

Carried

Other Business – Nil.

Reading of By-laws

By-law 2025-17

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Special Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, February 3, 2025

#05-04-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the listed by-law be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

Closed Session – Nil.

Adjournment

#05-05-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the meetings adjourns at 3:49 p.m.

Carried