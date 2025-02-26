Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council Meeting Minutes February 3, 2025

Special Council Meeting No. 25-05 commenced following the adjournment of Council Meeting No. 25-04.

Members Present: Mayor – Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor – Rod Anderson, Councillor – Todd Dowd, Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden

Members Absent: Councillor – Aman Sohrab

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk – Cathy Addison, Deputy Clerk – Lindsay Forbes, Treasurer – Teresa Shearer, Public Works Manager – Troy Cameron, GIS/IT Manager – Kara Smith, Parks and Facilities Manager – Mark Coleman

Others Present: Bruce County Director of Planning and Development – Jack Van Dorp, Bruce County Senior Planner – Jenn Burnett

Note: Members of Council and staff were present in the Municipal Office Council Chamber and the meeting was held via zoom, an electronic platform, for members of the public to view.

Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 1:04 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

Approval of the Agenda

Clerk, Cathy Addison, noted an amendment to the agenda for Council Meeting No. 25-04. It was noted that By-Law No. 2025-18, Being A By-Law to Appoint a Chief Building Official, Deputy Chief Building Official and Building Inspectors for The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, will be added to the agenda under Agenda Item No. 9, Reading of By-laws.

#04-01-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the content of the agenda be approved as amended.

Carried

Adoption of the Minutes

Re: Special Council Meeting No. 25-01, January 13, 2025

#04-02-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Special Council Meeting No. 25-01, January 13, 2025, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

Re: Council Meeting No. 25-02, January 13, 2025

#04-03-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the minutes of Council Meeting No. 25-02, January 13, 2025, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

Public Meeting – Nil.

Delegation

Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp and Senior Planner, Jenn Burnett.

Re: County Official Plan Update

Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp and Senior Planner, Jenn Burnett appeared in person at the February 3, 2025, Council Meeting.

Mayor McIver welcomed Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp, and Senior Planner, Jenn Burnett, to the meeting.

Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp, provided an overview of the Bruce County Official Plan Update, the following was presented:

· An overview was provided on the Provincial Planning Statement (PPS) regarding province-wide direction on provincial interests through official plans and zoning.

· The Draft Bruce County Official Plan directly refers to specific “provincial direction”, provides specific context where the province provides general direction, is an action oriented and enabling approach to policy with minimal duplication, and incorporates vision, guiding principles from community engagement.

· The Natural Environment System recognizes that size and form will vary in settlement areas, rural areas, and prime agricultural areas.

· The Natural Environment System is a combination of the Natural Heritage System, and the Water Resource System required by the PPS.

· The PPS Natural Heritage Direction includes the following:

o Prohibit development in provincially significant wetlands and provincially significant coastal wetlands

o Prohibit development in significant woodlands, significant valleylands, significant wildlife habitat, significant areas of natural and scientific interest, and coastal wetlands that are not provincially significant unless it has been demonstrated that there will be no negative impacts on the natural features or their ecological functions

o Development / site alteration shall not be permitted in fish habitat except in accordance with provincial and federal requirements

o Development / site alteration shall not be permitted in habitat of endangered species and threatened species, except in accordance with provincial and federal requirements.

o Development / site alteration shall not be permitted on adjacent lands to the above natural heritage features and areas unless ecological function of the adjacent lands has been evaluated and it has been demonstrated that there will be no negative impacts on the natural features or on their ecological functions

o A Technical Advisory Committee and a Stakeholder Committee were established to perform Natural Heritage background work.

o The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula possesses a significant amount of Natural Heritage features, including alvars, species at risk, wetlands, and woodlands.

· The following information was observed in the Natural Heritage Options Public Engagement held by Bruce County.

o 1100 website visits

o 164 survey and workbook responses, 45% from Northern Bruce Peninsula

o Comments supported a “more than the minimum approach”

o Some variation in terms of different parts of the system – reflected in the mapping of the system

A Wetland Mapping Update was provided to Council, the following was presented:

· New provincial wetland maps were posted in 2024 and were therefore not part of the original project data.

· Incorporates Great Lakes Shoreline Ecosystem Inventory.

· Air photo analysis focused on identifying coastal wetlands.

· Some larger wetlands, such as the Eastnor Swamp, were not reflected on the maps despite meeting the criteria.

· Some coastal wetlands, including Stokes Bay, did not show through the water body layer making them appear smaller.

· The maps included within the County Official Plan Update presentation show added/removed and reclassifications.

A summary of differences in wetland mapping was provided to Council. the following was presented:

· Refined costal wetlands

· Fewer, larger “Key Feature” wetlands

· Net 294 hectares additional “key feature” wetlands on private lands in North and South Bruce Peninsula – with 232 hectares in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

· Net 2157 hectares additional “supporting feature” wetlands on private lands in North and South Bruce Peninsula, including the Eastnor Swamp – with 823 in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The Wetland Classification in the PPS and the Draft Bruce County Official Plan were presented to Council. It was noted that the target of the Official Plan Direction is to ensure no net loss of wetlands to support natural heritage and hydrologic functions, including stormwater management.

Two example properties were reviewed by Council with the Bruce County Planning and Development Department representatives.

Discussion ensued surrounding the impact of the proposed Draft Bruce County Official Plan on private properties.

Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp, stated that the policies contained within the Draft Bruce County Official Plan are intended to provide advice on smaller scale projects and provide direction for larger scale projects.

Three Boundary Adjustments were reviewed by Council with the Bruce County Planning and Development Department representatives.

Mr. Van Dorp noted next steps for the Draft Bruce County Official Plan. It was noted that the revised draft will be presented to Bruce County Council prior to a public meeting being held.

Councillor Golden commented on the survey results, which favored a “more than minimum approach.” She expressed concerns about the credibility of online surveys, as respondents could include non-ratepayers or non-residents. She emphasized that ratepayers, landowners, and residents should be the primary participants for the Official Plan.

Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp, stated that the survey included an area for respondents to self identify their status, such as resident or landowner.

Discussion ensued surrounding lot creation for properties within the core areas.

A discussion took place regarding the presence of core area significant woodlands and the policies that properties within these woodlands would be subject to.

Councillor Dowd stated the importance protecting prime farmland. He noted that some prime land will be lost in the proposed boundary changes despite the utilization of the farmland remaining unchanged.

Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp, stated that if the protection of prime farmlands is a council value, it is recommended to submit a request to the Bruce County Director of Planning and Development Department for reconsideration of the prime farmlands.

Mayor McIver thanked Bruce County Director of Planning and Development, Jack Van Dorp and Senior Planner, Jenn Burnett, for their presentation.

Consideration of Agenda Items

1. Public Works Manager Report No. PW 25-01

Re: Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry – Black Bear Barb Wire Hair Trap Survey

It was noted that Public Works Manager, Troy Cameron, will reach out to the Bear Technician to discuss the possibility of conducting studies in different areas of the Municipality, given the growing presence of bears in urban locations and regions outside the boundaries of the Bruce Peninsula National Park.

#04-04-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council receives Public Works Department Report PW 25-01 titled Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry – Black Bear Barbwire Hair Trap Survey; and

That Council supports a request from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry for the use of the following unmaintained road allowances for the purposes of conducting black bear barbwire hair trap surveys: Shaw Road, Spry Road ‘T’, Stokes Bay Road, Vickers Road, East Road, Miller Family Camp Road Allowance, McNair Road, Otter Lake Road, Devils Monument Road, and Lindsay Road 40; and

That Council recognizes that the survey will be conducted by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Owen Sound Area Office, in conjunction with Parks Canada, between the April 1 and June 30, 2025.

Carried

2. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 25-02

Re: Draft Asbestos Management Policy and Program

#04-05-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives Parks and Facilities Report PF 25-02 regarding Draft Asbestos Management Policy and Program as information; and

That Council authorizes Staff to implement the Asbestos Management Program in all municipal facilities with asbestos-containing building materials; and

That Council authorizes a By-law coming forward to a adopt the Asbestos Management Policy.

Carried

3. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 25-03

Re: Tobermory Airport Assessment Report

It was noted that the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula recently reregistered for the Airport Management Council of Ontario.

#04-06-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Parks and Facilities Report PF 25-03 regarding Tobermory Airport Assessment Report as information; and

That Council directs Staff to include the proposal from Avia NG in the amount of $7188 + HST for the development of an Aerodrome Operations Manual for CNR4 Tobermory Airport in the Draft 2025 Operating Budget.

Carried

4. Deputy Clerk Report No. DC 25-02

Re: Short-term Accommodation Licensing Program Public Comment Analysis

Discussion ensued surrounding the phasing out of the Class C Short-term Accommodation Licence and a reduction of the cap from 500 to 400 Licences.

A discussion took place regarding the possibility of grandfathering existing Class C licenses until the property owner either no longer wishes to operate a Short-term Accommodation or the property is sold.

It was mentioned that the Deputy Clerk will prepare a report summarizing the discussions from today’s meeting, including the details from Deputy Clerk Report No. DC 25-02 regarding the Short-term Accommodation Licensing Program Public Comment Analysis.

#04-07-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Report No. DC 25-02 Re: Short-term Accommodation Licensing Program Public Comment Analysis as information.

Carried

5. Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee

Re: January 16, 2025 Meeting Minutes

Councillor Golden mentioned that the Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee will need to meet soon to review the feedback provided in an email from the Owen Sound Transportation Company regarding proposed dates from the festival.

#04-08-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the minutes of the Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee Meeting No. 25-01, January 16, 2025, and all actions contained therein be approved as printed and circulated.

That Councillor Aman Sohrab continue as Chair of the Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee for the remainder of the committee term; and

That Jim Mosiuk assume the role of Vice-Chair of the Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee for the remainder of the committee term; and

That the Chi Cheemaun Festival Committee supports the scheduling of the Festival on the weekend including June 20-22, 2025, unless the OSTC determines that their summer sailing schedule would not work with this date, then the Committee would support the selection of the weekend including June 13-15, 2025, to hold the Festival.

Carried

Other Business

Councillor Dowd put forward a Notice of Motion regarding Cell towers and their associated maintenance.

Councillor Dowd stated that this Notice of Motion relates to the power outages which occurred in Northern Bruce Peninsula in the fall of 2024, when it was recognized that a faulty generator caused the loss of cellular service. It was also acknowledged that there was no backup generator to maintain continuous coverage during the outages, as the generator was not serviced between power disruptions.

Councillor Dowd put forward a Notice of Motion regarding a proposed mandate that all new cars and trucks sold in Canada be equipped with a tow hook.

Councillor Dowd stated that this Notice of Motion relates to the inability of snow plow operators to maintain roads during the recent snow storms due to the number of abandoned cars blocking roadways.

Mayor McIver expressed his agreement with Councillor Golden’s comment with regard to the Bruce County Official Plan Update concerning the influence of non-resident and non-ratepayer respondents in surveys and public meetings on the decision-making process.

Correspondence

1. Association of Municipalities of Ontario (Information)

Re: Launch of a Public Awareness Campaign in advance of potential provincial election

2. Nuclear Innovation Institute (Information)

Re: Clean Energy Frontier Awards

3. Multi-Municipal Energy Working Group (Information)

Re: November 14, 2024, Meeting Minutes

4. Multi-Municipal Energy Working Group (Information)

Re: Presentation: Safety of the Public and First Responders in the event of a Lithium Ion BESS Fire

5. Frances Anderson (Information)

Re: Utility Corridor

6. Resolution – Town of Aurora (Information)

Re: Request Redistribution of Provincial Land Tax-GST to Municipalities-Sustainable Infrastructure Funding

#04-09-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council supports the Resolution from the Town of Aurora regarding a request for the redistribution of the Provincial Land Tax and GST to Municipalities for Sustainable Infrastructure Funding; and

That Council supports the Resolution from the City of Casselman regarding a need to fix municipal funding; and

That Council supports the Resolution from the Township of South Stormont regarding the redistribution of taxes collected.

Carried

7. Resolution – Municipality of Casselman (Information)

Re: Need to fix municipal funding

8. Resolution – City of Toronto (Information)

Re: Opposition to the operation of private for profit blood collection companies

9. Resolution – Township of South Stormont (Information)

Re: Redistribution of Taxes Collected

#04-10-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the correspondence items 1,2,3,4,5 & 8 be received as information as printed and circulated.

Carried

10. Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (Direction)

Re: Waiver of Fees of the Tobermory Community Centre – January 28, 2025

#04-11-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council supports the Waiver of Fees of the Tobermory Community Centre for January 28, 2025, for the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary.

Carried

Reading of By-laws

By-law 2025-07

Being A By-Law to Provide for the Levy and Collection of an Interim Tax for the Year 2025

By-law 2025-08

Being A By-law To Appoint Municipal Auditors For The Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025

By-Law No. 2025-18

Being A By-Law to Appoint a Chief Building Official, Deputy Chief Building Official and Building Inspectors for The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

By-law 2025-14

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, February 3, 2025

#04-12-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the listed by-laws be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

Closed Session – Nil.

Adjournment

#04-13-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the meeting adjourns at 2:57 p.m.

Carried