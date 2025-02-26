The Meeting Place Launches Community Fundraising Campaign

“Supporting Our Community Together”

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher, Board Chair

March is the launch of a month-long Community Campaign, fundraising for The Meeting Place Tobermory (TMP). We are a multi-service Community Hub, at 20 Centennial Drive in Tobermory and a unique organization on the Northern Bruce. This is the first time in our 16 -year history we are appealing directly to residents of Tobermory and the Northern Bruce for financial donations. We understand it’s an uncertain year for everyone, but it is also evident that communities and Canadians are pulling together and demonstrating pride of place and shared values. Loud and clear – this is who we are and we live in a pretty caring place.

In the last Bruce Peninsula Press (page 10, #2 February 4 to February 25, 2025), Beige McIntosh, TMP Director of Community Programs, highlighted The Meeting Place 2024 Achievements following our Volunteer and Partners celebration on January 15, 2025. For example, TMP distributed 801 Good To Go Meal Kits over the year – the equivalent of 3204 meals. How about the amazing work of our Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, completing 116 Income Tax returns for eligible families who then receive all the benefits that come from having their returns done quickly. Our volunteers and partners are always amazed at the breadth and quality of programs and services at TMP, for such a small rural hub. That’s what brings them out to participate.

A couple of significant numbers on community access that did not get included in that article: 3,253 annual ‘visits’ to TMP in 2024 or an average of 813 visits per month and an average of 230 different individuals each month came ‘through the doors’. We know these numbers because TMP produces a Utilization Report four times a year for the Municipality, funders and the Board. We are happy to share these reports with interested community members and other organizations through our Community Coordinator.

In the coming weeks, please be on the lookout for more details about The Meeting Place, our programs and services and our Community Campaign, especially if you are new to the community.

For those of you that know TMP, there is an easy DONATE button on the website Home Page top menu that allows you to donate and receive a charitable donation tax receipt. If your donation is made before February 28, 2025, you may still receive a Tax receipt for 2024 tax year. See Feb 4, 2025 announcement below from Canada Helps.

“The Government of Canada has announced their intention to extend the 2024 charitable donation deadline to February 28, 2025. This means that tax receipts for donations made between January 1, 2025 and February 28, 2025 may be eligible to be claimed as charitable tax credits on your 2024 Canadian income tax return.”

For more information Contact Jen at 519-596-2313.

info@tobermorymeetingplace.com

www.tobermorymeetingplace.com