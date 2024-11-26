Fishing Vessel Sinks For Second Time at Stokes Bay Government Dock

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) responded to a report received at 8:30 a.m. on November 20, 2024 of a fishing vessel sinking at a dock in Stokes Bay, Ontario. By the following morning, containment booms had been placed around the partially sunken vessel and the CCG was working on a recovery plan.

Stokes Bay residents are frustrated that the fishing vessel that sank on September 5, 2024 and refloated was left at the dock. Now the vessel has sunk for a second time again, once again spewing oil into the bay, according to eyewitness reports.

An email response from the Coast Guard on 22 November 2024 states:

“Environmental response equipment has been deployed to encircle the vessel and help contain any pollutants that may seep into the water while crews work to remove pollutants using specialized equipment. The size of the spill and plan for vessel recovery are yet to be determined.

The CCG are in contact with the vessel owner to determine next steps.

Risk of further pollutants is minimal but countermeasures are in place and CCG personnel remain on location to monitor the site.”

In September when asked about the seaworthiness of the refloated vessel, the Coast Guard stated that “Transport Canada is responsible for registering vessels and would be better placed to determine sea worthiness.”

Residents have reached out to various authorities about who had jurisdiction over the boats moored at the Government Dock, but received no firm answers. As of press time, there was no response from the Municipality if they have any input about what can be done to address residents’ concerns about the boats moored at the Dock.

As with the September sinking, some social media posts speculate that the sinking is an act of vandalism; there has been no official confirmation of this from the OPP. Following the September sinking, OPP released a statement seeking witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact them.

No information was forthcoming as to the cost of recovery of the vessel in September, or for this incident.

Request for comment from the OPP received the following response:

“The OPP is aware of the incident. At this time there is no information to suggest that this was criminal in nature.

The OPP considered all information available to support its investigation. If new information were to come to light, the OPP would review that information to determine whether further investigation is warranted.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, should an individual wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.“