Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News

‘Cookin’ Off the Chill’ Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser November 9th

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

On Saturday, November 9th from 5 PM to 10 PM at Rotary Hall, there will be a “Cookin’ off the Chill” Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser sponsored by Rotary for the Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) Trip next year to The Netherlands, a trip which will coincide with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of The Netherlands, of Canadian soldiers liberating that country at the end of World War II.

Participating service organizations include local Rotary, S.W.A.N.S., and Bruce Men’s Shed, with more contestants to be announced soon! The dinner menu will include different chili recipes, rolls and corn bread. Rotarians will tend bar, and the suggested donation for this fundraising event is $20, with children eating free.

We hope you can come out, sample the different chili recipes, and vote for your favourite while supporting the students of BPDS raising funds for their school trip next year! Hope to see you there!

Rotary Greets Past and Present Rotary Exchange Students

On Wednesday, October 30th, your local Rotary Club hosted a ‘meet & greet’ social gathering for one past and four current Rotary exchange students at Rotary Hall for an evening of conversation over cake and coffee with Rotarians from local Clubs including Wiarton, Walkerton, Southampton, Port Elgin, and of course Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The five guest Rotary exchange students that evening included Dr. Carsten Schepp from Germany – a past Rotary exchange student who attended Bruce Peninsula District School in 1988-89, hosted at the time by Rotarian Captain Jerry and Helen Greig and family, as well as Past Rotarian Carl and Ruth Bailey and family. Past BPDS teacher Doug Cunningham was also an influential person in Carsten’s life, and Carsten went on to become a medical doctor specializing in anaesthesiology, now practicing at University Hospital Regensburg in Regensburg, Germany. The four current Rotary exchange students attending the ‘meet & greet’ included Katie from Thailand (hosted by Wiarton Rotary Club), Vi from Brazil (hosted by Walkerton Rotary Club), Lena from Germany (hosted by Southampton Rotary Club), and Matthew from Taiwan (hosted by our Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula).