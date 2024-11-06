Thirty-Three Jack-o’-lanterns Shine At 5th Annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

On November 1 under a star-lit night, 33 jack-o’-lanterns lined the walkway from the Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion towards the Memorial Garden.

Prior to the event starting at 6:30 p.m., supportive community members had already dropped off over 20 jack o’ lanterns. Of various sizes and shapes, the creative talents of the community were on full display, from a carved raccoon face, a star, a mouse, ghouls, bats, scary faces and even a three-sided carved jack-o’-lantern and much more, there was lots to admire.

While many of the patrons have been coming out for the last five years, the event attracted many first time visitors. A Tobermory trio who bought their jack-o’-lanterns to join the parade, described the event as “awesome”. Patrons enjoyed seeing the Halloween theme works of art, social interactions and sipping warm apple cider as they mingled with each other amongst the carved pumpkins.

Organizers Dominic Wong and Sara Hsaio introduced the community to the Pumpkin Parade in 2020, as a perfect social distancing event. A first time visitor said she googled “pumpkin parade” and was surprised to find out it was a popular event across Canada. Wong explained that “the idea of a Pumpkin Parade originated in Toronto, with many communities across Canada adopting the idea. Being held on the night after Halloween and with jack-o’-lanterns assembled in one area offered everyone an opportunity to see the creative talents of the pumpkin carvers, and thought it would be an ideal family oriented event for Lion’s Head.”

Wong wishes to thank the many volunteers. Graeme and Lucy Weston purchased supplies and assisted in the event set-up. Graeme’s music playlist set the mood on a crisp, starry night. Lucy’s one-hour slow-simmered spice infused apple cider received rave reviews. Lucy thanks Kara Hellyer for Foodland’s contributions towards the apple cider and loan of the dispenser.

Beth Bruin dropped by to deliver some jack-o’-lanterns and was enlisted to ferry the 20 plus pumpkins for their line up along the walkway. After the event, Tyler Miller picked up the pumpkins for composting. And thanks to the community for supporting the Pumpkin Parade for the last five years.