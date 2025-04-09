Community Spaghetti Dinner April 26th

Raising Funds for New Playground at St Edmunds Public School



Media Release, St. Edmunds School Council

St Edmunds School Council is thrilled to announce the launch of our fundraising efforts for a new and improved playground for our school. This project aims to create a safe and fun environment where our children can play, learn, and grow together.

Our first big community fundraiser will be a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, April 26th from 5-7 pm at the Tobermory Community Centre. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children (10 & under), and includes a bowl of spaghetti, garlic toast, dessert and drink. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by contacting St Edmunds Public School students, staff or School Council members or at Club Café in Lion’s Head (across from Hellyer’s Foodland).

Our goal is to raise $90,000 overall for the new playground. Anyone wishing to donate to the playground fundraiser can do so online here or call the school at 519-596-2390. Receipts will be issued for amounts over $20 by cash/cheque or for any amount donated online.

Thank you for your continued support in making our school a better place for our children. We look forward to coming together as a community for this exciting initiative!